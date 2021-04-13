3AW
Tom Elliott questions whether ‘ethical’ changes will shift spending habits

Tom Elliott has questioned whether consumers change their spending habits based on a company’s ethics or whether their products are Australian made.

It comes after Menulog recently announced it’d be paying delivery drivers more and Smarties made the switch to recyclable packaging.

Consumer Expert from Queensland University of Technology, Professor Gary Mortimer, told Tom Elliott consumer spending habits were unlikely to change.

“I think when it comes to the end of the day, we make decisions based on price and our own money,” he said.

“All the studies have shown that we all have the ethical intentions but unfortunately they rarely move to behaviours.”

