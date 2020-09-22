Tom Elliott reacts to poll showing strong support for Daniel Andrews

Tom Elliott wonders whether many Victorians are suffering from “Stockholm Syndrome”.

It comes after a new poll revealed 62 per cent of people surveyed thought Daniel Andrews had handled the COVID-19 crisis well, despite the ill-fated hotel quarantine bungle that unleashed the second wave of the coronavirus in Victoria.

“Maybe I’m focusing too much on this bungled hotel quarantine, but I do think the way the virus was let out of those hotels in the CBD back in March, April and May will go down as arguably the worst peace time disaster in Australian history,” the 3AW Drive host said on Tuesday.

