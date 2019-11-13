Tom Elliott responds to shocking stat revealing the true extent of drug use at music festivals

A recent survey has found a staggering 73.4 per cent of music festival attendees admit to taking drugs while they’re there.

That’s basically three out of every four people there.

The study was conducted by the University of Wollongong and the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute.

“I almost fell off my chair when I read the conclusions of their research,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW Drive.

He said he expected that figure to shock parents.

“I would suggest most parents do not realise that three quarters of festival-goers are on drugs,” he said.

