Tom Elliott responds to the Anzac Day march being cancelled … again

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says he can’t understand why this year’s Anzac Day march won’t go ahead.

It’s been canned for a second consecutive year due to concerns about COVID-19.

Tom Elliott said it was confusing, given several protests had marched through Melbourne’s CBD over the past year.

“If you want to have an Extinction Rebellion protest, that’s fine,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

“If you want to have a Black Lives Matter protest, that’s OK.

“If you want to protest against ‘invasion day’ on January 26, no worries there, you’ll be encouraged to go ahead.

“But if you want to commemorate Australia’s war dead and those veterans who are still alive, it can’t happen?

“I would have thought of any parade, Anzac Day, which is a solemn event, is one that could be safely organised.”

Click PLAY below to hear his editorial

