Tom Elliott responds to troubling request from energy operator

Tom Elliott says Victorians, sadly, need to get used to power shortages.

And he says a lack of investment in power is to blame.

The 3AW Drive host was responding to a request from the Australian Energy Market Operator on Friday.

It urged Victorians to minimise their power use, due to fear of blackouts.

Tom Elliott said it was ridiculous in a first world country.

“Seriously, what is the point of having air conditioning if you’re only going be told that on a 40 degree, humid day, that you can’t actually use it?” the 3AW Drive host asked on Friday.

“This is the future now because we haven’t invested enough in power generation and we’ve shut down a lot of coal-fired plants and that sort of thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive