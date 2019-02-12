Tom Elliott rips into doctor who claimed those on Nauru were worse off than Holocaust victims

Tom Elliott has launched a scathing attack on Dr Paul Bauert after the Australian Medical Association official said those in offshore processing centres on Nauru were worse off than those who died in the Holocaust.

The 3AW Drive host says it shows exactly why laws that would give medical officials greater power to decide who came to Australia made “no sense”.

“Even those that finally knew they were about to be condemned to the gas chamber, at least they found some sense of relief in knowing what was happening.”

– Dr Paul Bauert.

His comments incensed Tom Elliott.

“That is the reason doctors should not be given the power to admit refugees to Australia because some of them, like Dr Paul Bauert, have absolutely no idea,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“Frankly, he does not deserve the title of doctor because he’s got no brains and no sense of history.

“He has since apologised but it was sort of an “if I have offended anybody” apology.

“The guy is an idiot.”

