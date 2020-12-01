Tom Elliott says a key question needs answering when it comes to China

Tom Elliott says the Australian government needs to resolve tensions with China and quickly.

The 3AW Drive host said the “tit for tat” barbs between government officials was one thing, but there was a bigger question that needed answering.

He said Australia’s prosperity could depend on it.

“The economic damage to this country could be immense, so we need to find out what exactly China wants,” he said.

Dr Clive Hamilton, Professor of Public Ethics at Charles Sturt University and author of Silent Invasion: China’s Influence in Australia, said he expected China to keep “twisting and twisting” the arm of Australia until it backed down.

“I think that’s very much part of the strategy, to send a very powerful message to other middle powers and smaller countries that if you attempt to go against Beijing’s wishes, then you’ll be punished,” he told Tom Elliott.

