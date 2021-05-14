3AW
Tom Elliott says a line is going to be crossed at the Tokyo Olympics

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says a transgender weightlifter should not be allowed to compete against women at the upcoming Olympic Games.

He said it crossed a fairness line.

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics in a move that has sparked controversy.

Hubbard, who has previously competed as a male, became eligible to lift as a woman after showing testosterone levels below the threshold required by the International Olympic Committee.

“This is wrong,” Tom Elliott said.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott explain why

News
