Tom Elliott says a line is going to be crossed at the Tokyo Olympics
Tom Elliott says a transgender weightlifter should not be allowed to compete against women at the upcoming Olympic Games.
He said it crossed a fairness line.
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics in a move that has sparked controversy.
Hubbard, who has previously competed as a male, became eligible to lift as a woman after showing testosterone levels below the threshold required by the International Olympic Committee.
“This is wrong,” Tom Elliott said.
