Tom Elliott says Australians have a choice to make about COVID-19 lockdowns

Tom Elliott says Australians can either choose to go in-and-out of lockdown indefinitely for the next few years, or get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There are no other choices,” the 3AW Drive host said on Tuesday.

“There is no middle ground.

“We can either endure more lockdowns in the future, which means nobody can plan for anything, businesses will fail, kids will be constantly interrupted at school (and) people won’t organise birthday parties because they won’t know if they go to the expense and effort whether they’ll be allowed to have it when the date comes.. It’s either lockdown, after lockdown, after lockdown, or most of us get vaccinated, it’s that simple.”

Tom Elliott does not support mandatory vaccination, but said vaccination passports that are starting to be implemented overseas would undoubtedly become a reality in Australia.

It means you’d be unable to go to the pub, footy or theatre if you hadn’t been fully vaccinated.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott explain