Tom Elliott says Bill Shorten’s latest speech shows he still doesn’t get it

Tom Elliott says Bill Shorten still doesn’t get it.

The former Labor leader publicly addressed his shock election loss on Thursday.

“He seemed to blame everything and everyone but himself,” Tom Elliott said.

Mr Shorten said he was “up against corporate leviathans” as well as a “financial behemoth spreading fear and lies” and “powerful vested interests through sections of the media”.

Tom Elliott found it laughable for Mr Shorten to blame the media.

“Mr Shorten, we gave you an opportunity every single day of the election campaign to come on this radio station and talk about your policies, talk about yourself and tell us what a great guy you are,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“You refused … Every. Single. Time.”

