Tom Elliott says famous Australian author ‘disgraced himself’ with shocking comparison

Tom Elliott says the Australian author who inspired the hit film Schindler’s List has “disgraced himself” by claiming Australia’s asylum seeker policies echo the lead-up to the Holocaust.

Thomas Keneally, who wrote the book Schindler’s Ark, made the claim at the Sydney Jewish Museum on Wednesday night.

Tom Elliott couldn’t believe it.

“Thomas Keneally obviously hates Australia,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“How you could compare this tolerant, liberal, welcoming country – where people from all corners of the earth have managed to gather together and co-exist in a pretty cohesive and decent society – how he could compare modern day Australian to 1930s and 1940s Germany is beyond me.”

