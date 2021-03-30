3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tom Elliott says federal government..

Tom Elliott says federal government needs to admit COVID-19 vaccine roll-out ‘is a mess’

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott says federal government needs to admit COVID-19 vaccine roll-out ‘is a mess’

Tom Elliott says the federal government needs to admit the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out isn’t going to plan.

Some 200,000 adults now need to be vaccinated every single day for Australia to hit its target of having every adult member of the population vaccinated by October.

“We’re not even getting close to that,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out on Tuesday.

“What is going on?

“Greg Hunt, the federal health minister, tells us until he is blue in the face that it’s all proceeding according to plan and that everything will be fine and there’s nothing to see here.

“But at the ground level, it’s a mess.

“I had a caller yesterday who had a 90-year-old relative in a nursing home who should have had her vaccination already and still hasn’t got it.

“We’ve got front line health care workers who haven’t go their vaccinations.

“The government says it’s going swimmingly. It is not.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s thoughts

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332