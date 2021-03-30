Tom Elliott says federal government needs to admit COVID-19 vaccine roll-out ‘is a mess’

Tom Elliott says the federal government needs to admit the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out isn’t going to plan.

Some 200,000 adults now need to be vaccinated every single day for Australia to hit its target of having every adult member of the population vaccinated by October.

“We’re not even getting close to that,” the 3AW Drive host pointed out on Tuesday.

“What is going on?

“Greg Hunt, the federal health minister, tells us until he is blue in the face that it’s all proceeding according to plan and that everything will be fine and there’s nothing to see here.

“But at the ground level, it’s a mess.

“I had a caller yesterday who had a 90-year-old relative in a nursing home who should have had her vaccination already and still hasn’t got it.

“We’ve got front line health care workers who haven’t go their vaccinations.

“The government says it’s going swimmingly. It is not.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s thoughts