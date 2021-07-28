Tom Elliott says he’s still not sure government understands the financial strain people are under

Tom Elliott says he’s still not sure the Victorian government understands the financial strain many people are under.

It comes after the government implemented more welfare in response to COVID-19 lockdowns on Wednesday.

“Businesses don’t want welfare,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“They just want to be allowed to go about their business.

“Every lockdown decreases people’s confidence, results in more businesses shutting their doors and effectively further rips the heart out of Victoria’s economy.”

He said he wasn’t surprised bureaucrats and politicians “didn’t understand” given “almost all of them” had got a pay rise during the pandemic.

