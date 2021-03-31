3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott says latest speed limit proposal is ‘admitting defeat’

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott says latest speed limit proposal is ‘admitting defeat’

Tom Elliott says a parliamentary committee has “admitted defeat” after it recommended lowering speed limits on some degraded country roads.

The 3AW Drive host said they should be fixed.

“This makes me angry,” he said.

“Rather than fix the roads, it looks like they’re admitting defeat.”

The cross-party committee was called to examine Victoria’s growing road toll (which understandably fell last year due to COVID-19).

But it had been trending upward.

Peter Kartsidimas, RACV Senior Manager Transport, Planning and Infrastructure, said he understood Tom Elliott’s argument.

“There is a bit of a chicken and egg here,” he said.

“We don’t want to see people killed on our roads, but we also want to see our roads upgraded.

“There needs to be balance between the two, but we can’t fix them all at once.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332