Tom Elliott says latest speed limit proposal is ‘admitting defeat’

Tom Elliott says a parliamentary committee has “admitted defeat” after it recommended lowering speed limits on some degraded country roads.

The 3AW Drive host said they should be fixed.

“This makes me angry,” he said.

“Rather than fix the roads, it looks like they’re admitting defeat.”

The cross-party committee was called to examine Victoria’s growing road toll (which understandably fell last year due to COVID-19).

But it had been trending upward.

Peter Kartsidimas, RACV Senior Manager Transport, Planning and Infrastructure, said he understood Tom Elliott’s argument.

“There is a bit of a chicken and egg here,” he said.

“We don’t want to see people killed on our roads, but we also want to see our roads upgraded.

“There needs to be balance between the two, but we can’t fix them all at once.”

Picture by Getty iStock