Tom Elliott says Liberal Party will only let a woman run for Kelly O’Dwyer’s seat

Tom Elliott says the Liberal Party will only consider female candidates to replace Kelly O’Dwyer in the seat of Higgins.

She’s not going to re-contest the seat at the upcoming federal election.

“In a desperate attempt to win back a few votes, the Libs will only allow a female candidate in Higgins,” Tom Elliott said on Monday.

“I don’t like it, but it’s going to happen.”

Tom said he was surprised to see the Liberal Party follow Labor’s lead on quotas.

“I’d always thought the Liberals were against this,” he said.

“My mother was a state Liberal politician for a decade.

“Despite being a woman, she said she was utterly opposed to gender-based quotas in politics.

“But it’s going to happen.”

