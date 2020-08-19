Tom Elliott says Scott Morrison appears to have forgotten something

Tom Elliott says Scott Morrison may be getting ahead of himself after the Prime Minister said every Australian would get a free COVID-19 vaccine when it became available.

The federal government has signed a Letter of Intent with UK pharmaceutical company AstraZenica, who is working with Oxford University on the vaccine.

Mr Morrison told Neil Mitchell he’d expect the vaccine to be as “mandatory as you could make it”.

Tom Elliott said he was ignoring a key fact.

“The vaccine hasn’t been invented,” the 3AW Drive host said on Wednesday.

“I’ll just repeat that.

“The vaccine has not been invented.”

