Tom Elliott says the federal government has let Victoria down

Tom Elliott says the federal government has been “derelict in its duty” when it comes to vaccinating Victoria’s aged care facilities.

And he’s not buying their spin, either.

It comes after it was revealed at least sixteen aged care homes in Victoria have not had any coronavirus vaccine shots, despite being nominated as the priority when the government announced its vaccine roll-out.

“I find that unbelievable,” Tom Elliott said on Friday in response to the report.

“We know that here in Victoria the vast majority of people who died last year, over 800, died in aged care facilities because they contracted the coronavirus.

“To have had three and a bit months since the last lockdown and not have every single resident and worker in aged care facilities vaccinated … I just think that’s a dereliction of duty.”

Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck said vaccine hesitancy had played a part in the problem.

“That is utter nonsense and he should be pulled up for saying that,” Tom Elliott said.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s argument