Tom Elliott says the government’s CBD plan ‘won’t work’

Tom Elliott says the Victorian government’s bid to implement an “outdoor dining culture” in Melbourne to combat the risk of coronavirus is destined to fail.

He fears it isn’t viable and won’t work, given Melbourne’s unpredictable climate.

The 3AW Drive host said if the government wanted people to get back into the CBD and spend money, then they needed to ease restrictions.

“It is no good saying to Victorians and interstate visitors – should anybody want to come here – saying come on, come and enjoy yourselves when you have got both a State of Emergency and a State of Disaster operating,” Tom Elliott said.

“It’s not going to work.

“You have to allow people to do stuff, if you want them to do stuff.”

