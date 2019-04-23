Tom Elliott says there are ‘astonishing inconsistencies’ with our reaction to attack on Christians

Tom Elliott says Christians are treated with “astonishing inconsistencies” compared to those who have other religious beliefs.

He said the reaction to the horrific attacks in Sri Lanka, compared with the outpouring following Christchurch, was just the latest example of Australia “losing hold of its values”.

The 3AW Drive host, who is not religious, started by pointing out the fact Gary Ablett was booed at the MCG on Monday.

“Imagine if fans had booed a Muslim player in the aftermath of Christchurch? The AFL would go absolutely beserk – the Greens, Labor, everybody,” Tom Elliott said.

“But we boo a Christian player?”

He also highlighted commentary surrounding photos and vision of Scott Morrison at church at the weekend.

“We troll the Prime Minister because he dares to be Christian,” he said.

“It is astonishing.

“The inconsistency here is absolutely staggering.”

