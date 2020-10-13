Tom Elliott says Victoria can learn a lot from NSW when it comes to COVID-19

Tom Elliott says Victoria should look no further than across the NSW border to see how the COVID-19 crisis should be managed.

The 3AW Drive host said NSW was dealing with the problem in a “mature, considered and economically advantageous” way.

“Their approach is – stay open, deal with it sensibly and let’s get on with life,” he said.

NSW recorded 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, yet has announced a further easing of restrictions.

Victoria recorded 12 and remains in Stage 4 lockdown.

“The approach here in Victoria is ban it, ban it, ban it,” he said.

