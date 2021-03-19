3AW
Tom Elliott says Victoria has a big decision to make

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott says Victoria has a big decision to make

Tom Elliott says Victoria has a big call to make, once international borders re-open.

“We have a decision to make, as a city, as a state,” the 3AW Drive host said on Friday.

“Do we want to go back, once international borders reopen, to the annual increases in population of 120,000, 130,000, 140,000 people.

“Or do we want to continue to press pause?”

Tom Elliott said returning to “normal” would again put pressure on Victoria’s roads, hospitals and education systems.

Australia’s population actually fell for the first time since records began 40 years ago during the September quarter.

The nation’s population fell by 4200 people.

Phil Browning, Demography Director at the ABS, spoke about the data with Tom Elliott.

