Tom Elliott says Victorians deserve more answers than they’re currently getting

First, it was hotel quarantine.

Now it’s the curfew.

Tom Elliott says he’s concerned at the lack of transparency from Victoria’s leading authorities – whether it be government, health or police – when it comes to the state’s COVID-19 crisis.

It comes after the Chief Health Officer told Neil Mitchell it was not his recommendation to introduce a curfew.

Police chief Shane Patton has also since distanced himself from the idea, saying it was his belief that it was in fact the Chief Health Officer’s idea.

Daniel Andrews said he couldn’t “pinpoint” who came up with the curfew.

“Maybe it was the super computer they have in the basement at Spring Street that is churning this stuff out!” Tom Elliott said with tongue firmly in cheek on Thursday.

“Look, it really isn’t good enough.

“The curfew is a big thing.

“Yet, not one person can actually say whose idea it was!”

He said Victorians deserved better.

“There’s an old saying that the first casualty of war is truth,” Tom said.

