3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott shares a personal story that only adds to his concerns about mental health during lockdown

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott has been extremely concerned about the mental health of Victorians in lockdown for some time now.

Those concerns were only compounded overnight when he found out an old friend had died suddenly.

It’s not yet clear how he died.

“I last spoke with him a few weeks ago and it was clear, to me, that he was struggling with lockdown,” Tom Elliott said.

Tom spoke with Matt Defina, Head of Programs at The Man Cave, on Monday.

He said there was no doubt demand for mental health services was high due to the economic, social and personal impacts of the lockdown.

The number of overall hospital admissions for self-harm in the past six weeks is up 9.5 per cent.

Matt Defina also shared some tips on how to cope, or help somebody you’re worried about, during the pandemic.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332