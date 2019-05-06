Tom Elliott shocked at how much petrol cost him at the weekend

Tom Elliott got a bit of bill shock when filling his car up at a Collingwood service station at the weekend.

He paid almost $1.93 a litre for petrol (albeit it premium).

But regular was still $1.66.

Turns out petrol prices have hit a seven-month high.

“Oil prices have increased quite dramatically since January,” Mark McKenzie, CEO of the Australasian Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association, told Tom Elliott.

