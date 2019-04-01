Tom Elliott shoots down Senate recommendation on streaming

Tom Elliott has shot down a political push that would force streaming services such as Netflix to create original Australian content.

A Senate inquiry into Australian content on broadcast, radio and streaming — chaired by Sarah Hanson-Young of the Greens — recommended companies like Netflix and Stan be forced to spend 10 per cent of their Australian income on making original Australian content.

“That’s what the ABC is for,” Tom Elliott quipped on Monday.

“If the Senate wants to force Australian drama to be made and Australian productions be made – shove it all on the ABC.

“After all, we’re already paying a billion dollars a year for it.

“Let them bear the burden of generating local content.

“I like to watch Netflix because I like to find the things I want to watch.

“I don’t want the government pushing local content quotas down my throat.”

