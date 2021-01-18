Tom Elliott slams senior minister for allowing Australian Open to go ahead

Tom Elliott has slammed Sports Minister Martin Pakula for allowing the Australian Open to go ahead while other Victorians are locked out of the state.

The state government has drawn heavy criticism from the public for the decision, as an increasing number of personnel associated with the event test positive.

In his first editorial since his summer break, Tom Elliott said the blame lay with the Sports Minster.

“He was the one who, late last year, when we were still in lockdown, said ‘let’s let the connections of various racehorses go out to the track’ and this was during a time when people couldn’t attend a funeral.

“And ye,t for some reason Martin Pakula suddenly thought it was alright to go to the races

“Now he changed his mind, but I just think this government, on one hand, it’s desperate to keep the virus out, yet on the other hand it wants the Australian Open with hundreds of people coming from overseas landing on our shores.

“It doesn’t make any sense.”

