Tom Elliott slams union over the ‘dumbest’ media release of 2020

Tom Elliott has called it the “dumbest” request of the year so far.

The Commonwealth and Public Sector Union has sent out a press release, attacking the government for freezing the wages of their workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says the government has “failed” them.

“What this union is complaining about is NOT a cut in wages, it’s just not getting a pay increase for the next six months,” Tom Elliott said on Thursday.

“This, my friends, is unbelievable.

“It is ridiculous.

“It is typical of the bubble that exists in places like Canberra, where most people live off the public teat.

“Who the hell in the private sector wouldn’t want to swap places with a fat cat bureaucrat up in Canberra right now?

“Their salaries are guaranteed.

“Their working conditions? Guaranteed.

“They wouldn’t know hard work if it slapped them in the face.

“More importantly, most of the country is facing mass unemployment.

“People are being laid off by the hundreds of thousands, businesses are shutting the doors, many of them for good.

“Don’t believe everything you’ve heard about hibernation as though in three or six months everything will just spring back into action and it’ll be hunky dory – it won’t

“Livelihoods around Australia are being destroyed.

