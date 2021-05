NAPLAN has arrived once again for the year and many students and parents have expressed concern about how it’s run.

Tom Elliott said tests were a fact of life.

He spoke with a couple of students on Tuesday.

Gabby, 12, is in Year 7 and said it felt unnecessary.

“It was manageable but many of my classmates didn’t like it so much,” she said.

Kayla, 14, also spoke about her experience.

