Tom Elliott speaks with Kouta about the latest fitness trend!

For those who aren’t aware, Tom Elliott starts his day with an ice cold shower, no matter how cold it is outside.

So the 3AW Drive host was very interested to read about the latest fitness trend – “the cold workout”.

It’s claimed that exercising in temperatures of no more than 10 degrees helps improve endurance and boosts metabolism, ultimately burning more calories.

Tom spoke with former Carlton captain Anthony Koutoufides, now a health, wellness and fitness coach at KoutaFit.

He said he could see the benefits.

