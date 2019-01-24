Tom Elliott takes “hypocritical” Anna Wintour to task over Margaret Court comments

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is the latest celebrity to call for Margaret Court’s name to be removed from the arena boasting her name at Melbourne Park.

However, Tom Elliott has taken the fashion icon to task.

Speaking while in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Wintour said “intolerance” had “no place in tennis”.

Court has long been outspoken in her opposition to same-sex marriage.

“So Anna Wintour doesn’t like intolerance? Yet at the same time she is prepared to be intolerant of Margaret Court’s Christian beliefs.

“I find it hypocritical in the extreme.”

