3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tom Elliott takes “hypocritical” Anna..

Tom Elliott takes “hypocritical” Anna Wintour to task over Margaret Court comments

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is the latest celebrity to call for Margaret Court’s name to be removed from the arena boasting her name at Melbourne Park.

However, Tom Elliott has taken the fashion icon to task.

Speaking while in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Wintour said “intolerance” had “no place in tennis”.

Court has long been outspoken in her opposition to same-sex marriage.

“So Anna Wintour doesn’t like intolerance? Yet at the same time she is prepared to be intolerant of Margaret Court’s Christian beliefs.

“I find it hypocritical in the extreme.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332