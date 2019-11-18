Tom Elliott to remain host of 3AW Drive after agreeing to contract extension

Tom Elliott says he’s looking forward to what the future holds after re-signing as host of 3AW Drive.

Elliott has extended his contract with the network until the end of 2022.

“It’s a great privilege hosting the show,” Tom Elliott said.

“I’m looking forward to making the most of all the benefits Nine ownership will provide.”

3AW Drive surged back into the No.1 spot in the most recent ratings survey and Tom is looking forward to building on that momentum.

“I can’t wait for 2020,” he said.

“We’ve got some new segments planned that we think will take the show to another level.”

PIC: Getty Images