Tom Elliott vents over latest example of council ‘hypocrisy’

Tom Elliott has been left ticked off by the latest bout of hypocrisy on climate change from a local council.

Almost a year ago, the City of Stonnington declared a “climate emergency” at a council meeting.

Fast-forward 12 months, and the council overwhelmingly shut down a bid to dump a dedicated council car in favour a fully maintained bike, a yearly myki ticket and cash for taxis and ride-sharing while on the job.

The mayor, Kate Hely, said she “liked the idea” of a bike but “didn’t feel comfortable” riding a bike, taking public transport or waiting for an Uber while visiting residents or attending functions at night.

“It is just unbelievable, this hypocrisy,” he said.

Stonnington Councillor Alex Lew said Tom Elliott’s view was on the money.

“If this council is going to declare a climate emergency, if this council is going to tell other people how they should live and spend ratepayer dollars buying carbon credits then surely, surely, the mayor can take public transport,” Cr Lew said.

