Tom Elliott wonders whether these two AFL club songs will be “cancelled”

Tom Elliott wonders whether Collingwood and Carlton will have their AFL club songs “cancelled” because of their origins.

The 3AW Drive host has been vocal this week about his concern for what is and isn’t allowed in 2020.

The Pies famous “oh, the premiership’s a cakewalk” line could come under scrutiny, given a cakewalk was a dance slaves performed in the United States in the 19th century.

Tom’s beloved Blues could also be in trouble.

The club song is to the tune of Lily Of Laguna, a song performed notably by blackface performers more than 100 years ago.

“It pains me to say it, but by the current standard, it probably has to be banned,” Tom Elliott said.

