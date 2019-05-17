3AW
Tom Elliott’s election pub test!

5 hours ago
Election 2019

Kooyong shapes a key battleground in this year’s federal election.

So, Tom Elliott decided to get out there and test the public mood at The Glenferrie Hotel.

Who will they vote for!?

Tom Elliott was joined by the current member, Josh Frydenberg, who faces a big battle from the Greens.

“The Greens are much more than a party focused on the environment,” Frydenberg warned his electorate.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Tom was also joined by independent candidate Oliver Yates.

“I think this seat will turn over,” he told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

