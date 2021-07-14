3AW
Tom Elliott’s found yet another example of council ‘hypocrisy’

30 mins ago
council watch
Article image for Tom Elliott’s found yet another example of council ‘hypocrisy’

Tom Elliott says Boroondara Council’s resistance to plans to convert its staff car park into a green space for a local school and residents is hypocritical.

“A majority of Boroondara councillors have said that they support the declaration of a climate emergency, but the same council they represent is opposing turning a council car park into a green space,” the 3AW Drive host said on Wednesday.

“This is the sort of hypocrisy I cannot stand.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial

The state government has also chipped in $1.7 million to the project that council is opposing.

Councillor Victor Franco said there was no doubt it was hypocritical from his colleagues.

Press PLAY below to hear him speak with Tom Elliott

Meg Boyle is chair of the Camberwell Green group of residents and said it was incredibly disappointing.

“Many of the councillors actually run on policy that they care for the environment and yet when it actually comes down to doing something on the ground in their municipality, they refuse to do it,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her vent her frustration

Picture by Getty iStock

