3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott’s Mother’s Day message for the Andrews government

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott says the Victorian government risks angering a large chunk of the state if it prevents people from seeing their mum on Mother’s Day, only to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions the following day.

Daniel Andrews remains committed to Monday, May 11, as the next date for an announcement where it’s expected the government will lift some restrictions and potentially enable house visits.

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“Why wait a day?” Tom Elliott asked.

“People want to be able to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“If the state government does announce changes to the lockdown laws on Monday which would have enabled Mother’s Day to go ahead, there will be so much anger and rightly so.

“There is nothing to be gained by delaying Monday’s announcement by one day.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.