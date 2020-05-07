Tom Elliott’s Mother’s Day message for the Andrews government

Tom Elliott says the Victorian government risks angering a large chunk of the state if it prevents people from seeing their mum on Mother’s Day, only to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions the following day.

Daniel Andrews remains committed to Monday, May 11, as the next date for an announcement where it’s expected the government will lift some restrictions and potentially enable house visits.

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“Why wait a day?” Tom Elliott asked.

“People want to be able to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“If the state government does announce changes to the lockdown laws on Monday which would have enabled Mother’s Day to go ahead, there will be so much anger and rightly so.

“There is nothing to be gained by delaying Monday’s announcement by one day.”

