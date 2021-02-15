3AW
Tom Elliott’s solution to Victoria’s hotel quarantine woes

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says Victoria should pay other states to quarantine Victorians returning home from overseas.

“It’s clear that we are not up to the job,” the 3AW Drive host said on Monday.

He said there were two “clear benefits” in outsourcing hotel quarantine.

“First, it would be done better, because the other states are demonstrably better than what we are at running this all-important task,” Tom Elliott said.

“Secondly, if the disease did get out, then it would get out interstate and not here.”

It comes after yet another leak from Victoria’s quarantine program sparked a third lockdown in the space of a year for the state.

