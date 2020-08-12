3AW
Tom Elliott’s take on the latest ‘he said, she said’ twist in the hotel quarantine spat

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott says the “he said, she said” battle between the Victorian and federal governments is “unedifying” and an “awful look” for Australia’s politicians.

“The sooner we get this inquiry over and done with, the better,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“This he said, she said – nobody is taking responsibility for this quarantine fiasco.

“The Premier and Defence Minister can’t both be right. “Somebody has a bad memory or isn’t telling the truth.”

