Tom Elliott’s theory why the AFL want to reduce tackling

Tom Elliott has a theory why AFL football boss Steve Hocking wants to change the rules again.

Hocking fronted a press conference on Wednesday and said he wants to reduce the amount of tackles made per game.

The mooted change comes a year after the AFL introduced starting positions after each goal.

Tom said he found it “astonishing” the league wants to change more rules but said it could have something to do with increasing broadcast revenue.

“I reckon the AFL is worried about the lack of goals and therefore wants to change the rules again,” Tom said.

“In this case they want to get rid of tackling – which is an integral part of the game – to sell more ads.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW