3AW
Tom Elliott’s warning for the government over Melbourne’s second drug injecting facility

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says the Queen Victoria Market will be “ruined” if the government sets up another supervised drug injecting facility nearby.

Health Minister Martin Foley said on Friday the government hadn’t explored any other possible sites for Melbourne’s second injecting room.

Tom Elliott said it was a bad idea and would have huge repercussions on the iconic market.

“You will ruin it,” he said.

“It is that simple.

“And if you don’t believe me, go and have a look at what North Richmond is like on Victoria Street.

“It has destroyed what was once a really vibrant part of the Vietnamese diaspora here in Australia and turned into a place that’s frequented by drug dealers, by drug addicts, by people who are obviously under the influence of drugs yelling and shouting at people – it is really unpleasant.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full editorial

News
