Tom Morris on the two things Collingwood did wrong this trade period

Fox Footy’s senior AFL journalist Tom Morris has predicted Collingwood’s ‘unmitigated disaster’ trade period will impact next year’s season.

He told Tom Elliott the club’s messaging after “mishandling the salary cap” has been abhorrent.

“I think you can put the problems into two categories, Tom.

“The first is that they completely mishandled the salary cap, which means the needed to offload players to give themselves place to go and get players.

“That’s not unusual for clubs to get it slightly wrong with the salary cap.

“The second error from the club has been far more wide ranging, and it relates to their PR, the way their messages to fans and supporters has been mixed and jumbled and quite frankly laughable.”

He predicted it will impact players next year.

“It could break the soul of the club … at the moment there’s a lot of internal unrest.

“It’s been an unmitigated disaster. My gut feel is this will have serious impacts on the performance of the club in the home and away season next year.”

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images