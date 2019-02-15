3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom wore Hawaiian shirts to work for 10 consecutive days, much to his father’s disgust

42 mins ago
Tom Elliott

If you were listening to Father & Son last week, you would have heard John Elliott loudly exclaim his disgust at Tom’s Hawaiian shirt.

Well, unbeknownst to John, we’ve been taking photos of Tom every time he rolls into 3AW rocking a particularly bright number, which as you can see, is quite often!

Pick your favourite Hawaiian shirt and let Tom know on his Facebook page!

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332