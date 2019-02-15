Advertisement
Tom wore Hawaiian shirts to work for 10 consecutive days, much to his father’s disgust
If you were listening to Father & Son last week, you would have heard John Elliott loudly exclaim his disgust at Tom’s Hawaiian shirt.
It’s #FatherSon time on 3AW Drive.
Tom Elliott: “Dad! Good evening!”
John Elliott: “Tom, that shirt is a disgrace.”
Tom: “I’ve got about 50 of them.”
John: “Well, don’t wear them when I come in here.”
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QZrCET8UGU
— 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) February 8, 2019
Well, unbeknownst to John, we’ve been taking photos of Tom every time he rolls into 3AW rocking a particularly bright number, which as you can see, is quite often!
Pick your favourite Hawaiian shirt and let Tom know on his Facebook page!