Tony Jones explains the story behind THAT Rumour File claim

4 hours ago
Tony Jones has had a nasty fall from his bike while rushing to make MC commitments at Sunday’s Mother’s Day Classic.

The 9 News presenter and sometimes 3AW Mornings host confirmed he’d taken a tumble.

“I was running late as it was, I drove to work – had my bike in the back of the car – got out and peddled furiously,” he explained on 3AW Mornings.

“When I got to the tram tracks, unfortunately, my front wheel wedged in the tram tracks.

“I had a minor spill.”

But he battled on, completing the charity run (albeit not as quickly as he’d hoped).

