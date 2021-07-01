Tony Jones says Australians have been let down badly

Nine’s Tony Jones has slammed the “embarrassing and dangerous mixed messaging” over AstraZeneca in Australia.

Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings, said politicians and government health officials of all stripes had made a mess of the situation when clarity was desperately needed.

They continue to offer completely contradictory advice over the jab.

“I think we have every right to feel like we have been completely let down – completely let down,” TJ said.

“It’s become an absolute mess.”

Press PLAY below to hear TJ’s scathing editorial

Emergency physician Dr Stephen Parnis said he agreed with “every word” of TJ’s editorial.

“It’s the most important public health exercise we’ve had in our lifetime, easily,” he said.

He said the political “free for all” was destablising.

“I was really disappointed with (Queensland CHO) Jeanette Young’s comments, as well, because it over simplified a complex issue,” Dr Parnis said.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Parnis on 3AW