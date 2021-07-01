3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tony Jones says Australians have..

Tony Jones says Australians have been let down badly

4 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Tony Jones says Australians have been let down badly

Nine’s Tony Jones has slammed the “embarrassing and dangerous mixed messaging” over AstraZeneca in Australia.

Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings, said politicians and government health officials of all stripes had made a mess of the situation when clarity was desperately needed.

They continue to offer completely contradictory advice over the jab.

“I think we have every right to feel like we have been completely let down – completely let down,” TJ said.

“It’s become an absolute mess.”

Press PLAY below to hear TJ’s scathing editorial

Emergency physician Dr Stephen Parnis said he agreed with “every word” of TJ’s editorial.

“It’s the most important public health exercise we’ve had in our lifetime, easily,” he said.

He said the political “free for all” was destablising.

“I was really disappointed with (Queensland CHO) Jeanette Young’s comments, as well, because it over simplified a complex issue,” Dr Parnis said.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Parnis on 3AW 

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332