3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tony Jones takes a swipe at the International Olympic Committee

7 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Tony Jones takes a swipe at the International Olympic Committee

Veteran sports reporter Tony Jones says the International Olympic Committee is being “irresponsible” by pushing ahead with the Tokyo games.

It comes as the country’s COVID-19 case numbers surge.

TJ told Neil Mitchell the games shouldn’t be going ahead.

“It’s just so irresponsible of the IOC to push, push, push ahead with theses games that come at a time when Japan is on its knees,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain why

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332