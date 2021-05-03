Tony Jones takes a swipe at the International Olympic Committee

Veteran sports reporter Tony Jones says the International Olympic Committee is being “irresponsible” by pushing ahead with the Tokyo games.

It comes as the country’s COVID-19 case numbers surge.

TJ told Neil Mitchell the games shouldn’t be going ahead.

“It’s just so irresponsible of the IOC to push, push, push ahead with theses games that come at a time when Japan is on its knees,” he said.

