Tony Leonard crowns 3AW’s Pub Of The Year for 2019!

4 hours ago
pub of the week
Pub Of The Week

The time has almost come!

This Friday, 3AW’s Tony Leonard will reveal his Pub Of The Year for 2019.

After almost 40 different pub visits this year, Tony has got his shortlist down to four!

The four pubs for consideration for DeBortoli Pub of the Year are;

The Botanical Hotel, South Yarra.

The Avoca Hotel, Avoca.

Seven Creeks Hotel, Euroa.

Lamaro’s Hotel, South Melbourne.

YOU CAN READ ALL OF TONY’S REVIEWS FOR 2019 HERE!

