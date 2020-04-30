Tony Leonard: How you can enjoy a tap beer from home during the COVID-19 lockdown!

One of the enduring, and somewhat underappreciated facets of your local, is having a glorious pot of your favourite brew from the tap.

However, the lockdowns across Victoria have meant that, for the moment, the ritual of standing around the bar, or enjoying one from the tap in a comfortable lounge, is on hold until an easing of the restrictions which still may be some distance away for pubs.

So, why not enjoy the taste of tap beer from home!?

An initiative from CUB has seen the release of 20,000 re-sealable (and reusable) bottles into the market place wherein participating pubs can offer two sizes for takeaway purposes knowing that the freshness is retained until the last drop.

Take your time over a “Squealer” (one litre), or “Growler” (two litres) of Carlton Draught, VB, etc, from participating outlets, and when finished return and/or refill.

Two of Melbourne’s favorite pubs, All Nations (Bob O’Kane) and Rising Sun (Liam Reardon), both located in Richmond have been really surprised by the take up of this and obviously keeping a cash flow going while the lockdown continues is vital to the long term future of pubs, especially Owner/Operators.

Go to www.cub.com.au for the list of pubs offering this takeaway service.

Many thanks to Paddy O’Sullivan, CEO for the Victorian Branch of the AHA who provided the following video that best explains how it works;

In closing many thanks to Lancer Worldwide, www.lancerworldwide.com who not only participated in the videos, but the generous offer to pubs for a cleaning of the beer system free of charge while this lockdown continues.

Again, I invite any operators of pubs in Victoria to contact me via email – tony.leonard@macquariemedia.com.au – if I can assist in promoting what’s taking place at this time.