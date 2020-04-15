Tony Leonard: How you can help your pub during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the one month mark approaches of pub lockdowns due to COVID-19, everyone involved in pub hospitality looks to May 11 for the next significant update from Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and what steps will be taken as far as Stage 3 restrictions are concerned.

There is some limited activity taking place as far as takeaway meals and drinks at your local and some good sports making offers to frontline workers and customers when normal trading can resume.

Where possible if you can support, it will be most appreciated.

Here are three web addresses you may wish to visit:

This is as good a deal as you will find. It is all set out at the web address above but in essence it’s a two-for-one deal where you nominate a pub (the list is set out), take a $10 or $12 card and when redeemed it’s a pint for you and one for a friend. The cash from the cards purchased now is sent directly to the pub to keep some liquidity going.

Well done to Peter Filipovic and the team at Carlton and United Breweries. This is a great offer and no better way to toast the re-opening of your favourite local. By supporting this initiative from CUB, you support your local.

A number of independent brewers in Australia have joined up by acknowledging the tireless and selfless work of frontline essential workers. At this web address, these workers, being healthcare, emergency workers, teachers, aged care, supermarket employees, etc. only need to register and a delightful pack of four will be forwarded.

The fine artisans at Stomping Ground in Collingwood – www.stompingground.beer – is Victoria’s provider. Thank you for your generosity.

This web address (and its app in support) will provide you with current specials, activities that pubs across Australia are doing, as everyone awaits a return to normal. The app is excellent and probably is the most complete of its type, focusing on pubs, bars, local brewers.

Download the app to stay in touch.

I invite any operators of pubs in Victoria to contact me via email – tony.leonard@macquariemedia.com.au – if I can assist in promoting what’s taking place at this time.

Again, can I implore all owner/operators, managers etc., to vigorously go through their media platforms, be it WWW, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and delete stuff such as a band playing at your pub from 2018, or someone’s recommendation from 2014, or out of date prices/food items on menus. This disinformation does your business a disservice.

Again, please contact me if we can support you via this forum during these times.