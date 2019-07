Every Wednesday at 2.30pm

Tony Moclair (a.k.a two topic Tone) is a comedy performer, writer and radio broadcaster.

He currently hosts Macquarie Media’s Australia Overnight program.

In the past he has featured on just about every radio station known to man — Triple M, 3RRR, ABC 774, Nova in Adelaide and ABC Adelaide.

Tony was also a writer on ABC’s Spicks and Specks, and Mad as Hell.

He’s a huge aviation and military history nerd, and has written for Australian Aviation Magazine.