Tony Mokbel has cocaine trafficking conviction quashed over Lawyer X scandal

Tony Mokbel has had a cocaine trafficking conviction overturned due to the Lawyer X scandal.

Gangland lawyer turned police informer, Nicola Gobbo, represented Mr Mokbel in his 2006 trial for importing almost three kilograms of cocaine.

Mr Mokbel was arrested in Greece in 2007 after skipping bail.

He lodged a second appeal after it was revealed his lawyer was a police informer when she represented him.

Herald Sun crime journalist, Anthony Dowsley, says it’s “not a get out of jail card just yet” because Mr Mokbel was convicted of more drug trafficking offences in 2012.

“In that trial, Nicola Gobbo was his lawyer and she had been recruited as a police informer about six months earlier, so in fact she was giving legal strategy and information about Tony Mokbel … which now does really mean he got an unfair trial,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“He’s got over the first hurdle, he has got many more to go.

“He’ll have to appeal, most likely, all of the other charges.

“His next move will probably be to say that his extradition from Greece as unfair because he also consulted Nicola Gobbo regarding his extradition rights.”

Image: Scott Barbour / Getty